NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An event that’s been going on for more than a hundred years will be a little different this year.

Joshua Counts-Cumby is with the Fannie Battle Day Home for Children. He joined News 2 via phone to discuss how they are changing up their Caroling for Kids event this year.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE