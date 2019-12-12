Wichita Thunder hands out donated bears to students

KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the Wichita Thunder and Thunder dog handed out donated bears to students on Wednesday at Linwood Elementary.

A few weeks ago, the Thunder had a teddy bear toss to collect the bears that were passed out.

KSN News talked to one Thunder player about the event.

“When we are home and just practicing, we have a lot of time. I try to fill that time, that void, by doing things that can impact others and help other people,” said Brendan Smith, Wichita Thunder player.

The bears were passed out to one grade at a time.

