WATCH: First responders compete in hilarious T-Rex race





(CNN) – A group of first responders in California had some fun at a fairgrounds over the weekend.

Grass Valley firefighters and police officers stepped into inflatable dinosaur costumes and battled it out at a T-Rex race at the Nevada County fair Sunday.

A video shows the hometown heroes race against each other around the dirt-covered track.

While everyone gave a valiant effort, the Grass Valley firefighters came out on top with a narrow win by engineer Dylan Coward.





