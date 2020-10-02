WATCH: City of Las Vegas hosts Remembrance Ceremony, name reading in honor of #1October victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the third anniversary of 1 October, the City of Las Vegas and the Get Outdoors Nevada organization hosted a ceremony in remembrance of those we lost during the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting tragedy.

The ceremony included a reading of the names of the victims by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and city of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman.

A bell was tolled and a candle was lit in remembrance for each person we lost as a result of the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert.

