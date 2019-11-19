Suspected meth-making Arkansas professor called Breaking Bad a ‘wonderful recruiting tool’

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – New information is coming in about the case involving two Henderson State University chemistry professors accused of making meth.

Dr. Terry Bateman, 45, and Dr. Bradley Rowland, 40, were arrested Friday on charges of manufacture of methamphetamine and use of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, we obtained audio from a student’s 2014 interview with Dr. Rowland, during which he shared his admiration for the hit TV show, Breaking Bad.

Dr. Rowland spoke to a student reporter shortly after joining the HSU chemistry faculty that year.

The student reporter, Jacob Lankford, shared audio with us of the interview he did with Dr. Rowland.

Dr. Rowland is asked about the television show, Breaking Bad, which is about a high school chemistry teacher who creates and runs a meth lab using his scientific knowledge.

