Shooting victim talks about two near death experiences in one week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jarvis Murphy was shot in both legs as he ran from Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday night.

He was cheering on his Alma Mater, Williamson High School when he was shot. He says God was looking out for him, and it’s not the only time he counted his blessings this week. Murphy said, “The two situations I had back to back, I could have been dead in both situations.”

Murphy said he saw a fight break out as he was leaving. He said, “I ain’t expect nothing like that to happen…I started running because I had seen the altercation and then that’s when they started shooting.”

He said the stadium was frantic and people were trying to stay safe. Murphy said, “Everyone running everywhere like no one stopped running. Everyone running everywhere trying to get cover, people was laying down all in the bleachers and stuff…The first bullet hit the side of my shoe, my left shoe, and then the second bullet hit my leg, my left leg, and a third one hit straight in my right leg… I just kept running all the way outside until I’d seen the police and I laid down, rolled my leg up, and I was bleeding, I was just bleeding.”

He was released from the hospital a few hours later and did not think he would end up in the emergency room again a few days later. Murphy said, “My sister was driving my car and it had broke down.”

He said got into an Uber on Monday afternoon to go pick up some parts so he could fix his car. Once again, he had a guardian angel looking out for him.

Murphy said, “We was trying to get off the exit and go on Dauphin Island Parkway and she was making the exit, and she was slowing down because she was fixing to pass the exit. She was trying to slow down to make the exit and as she was slowing down, a car came behind us and hit us, and the car hit us and we flew up the exit.”

He said the car flipped four times before coming to a stop sitting upright.

Murphy said, “I just feel like God saved my life twice this week. I just want to be so thankful for God. I promise I don’t know what I’d do without god. I feel like he saved my life twice. ”

Murphy said he’s thankful he survived two near-death experiences in one week. He told News 5 he will have to keep his braces on for about a month and a half.





