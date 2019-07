SEC Media Days: Best of Wednesday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The unofficial start of college football season kicked off Monday with SEC Media Days. Coaches and players from all 14 teams will descend upon the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover for the annual four-day event continuing today.

Here’s the culmination of SEC Media Days- the 15 seconds Nick Saban walks through the fans pic.twitter.com/huTlXHOixD — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) July 17, 2019

Check out Wednesday’s lineup below:

Alabama Crimson Tide (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Coach Nick Saban joined by Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr., Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.

Arkansas Razorbacks (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Coach Chad Morris joined by McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr., De’Jon Harris, LB, Sr., Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.): Coach Joe Moorhead joined by Farrod Green, TE, Sr., Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr., Darryl Williams, OL, Sr.

South Carolina Gamecocks (1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.): Coach Will Muschamp joined by Jake Bentley, QB, Sr., T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr., Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.

