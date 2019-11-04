POPEYES VS. CHICK-FIL-A: Popeyes chicken sandwich is back and locals talk about which is better

WEST MONROE, LA (11/03/19)– Popeyes is not just trending on twitter, but also in real life…because the chicken sandwich is back!



The “best chicken sandwich war” started over 3 months ago between Popeye’s and Chick-Fil-A. After Popeyes sold out of chicken sandwiches, Chick-Fil-A thought maybe they’d won, but to these residents that’s not the case.



“Last time they was here it was so packed I couldn’t get none and I came Friday and got me 2 yesterday and I’m back again today,” said Yemeshia Jefferson, Customer.

Popeyes brought back the chicken sandwich on Sunday, so chicken fans only had one choice.



“Letting it sit for a little bit before it came back, but it obviously worked. Everybody is here,” said Dallas Kopasek, Customer.

Popeyes’ drive though was packed opening day, while just across the street Chick-Fil-A remained empty. But some customers say it’s worth the wait.



“Yep, it will be worth it because they big and they good,” said Jefferson.



Some families drove over 30 minutes just to get a taste.



“I’m very excited, considering I drove all the way from Famerville,” said Ashley Wallace, Customer.



When we asked what the hype was all about, many didn’t really know.



“I have no idea, I was reading about it on the internet and it’s suppose to be really good. I wanted to try it out,” said Kopasek.



“I don’t really know, I guess it’s the only true competitor to the Chick-Fil-A’s sandwich,” said Timothy Bumgardner, Customer.



Expectations were high for those who missed out on the sandwich in August, some even say they expect it to be better than Chick-Fil-A.



“I’m really expecting it to be better than Chick- Fil-A, with all the talk last time. We waited over a month to get this chicken sandwhich,” said Wallace.



Others say Chick-Fil-A is the winner, but they still have to fulfill their Sunday cravings.



“I think Chick-Fil-A is still better, But their not open on Sunday’s…Yeah, so that’s why i’m here,” said Bumgardner.



Popeyes has announced that the spicy and regular chicken sandwiches will stay on the menu. You can go to our Facebook page and share your pictures or your thoughts on who you think should win the “best chicken sandwich.”