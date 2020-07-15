Order by governor of New York threatens $2,000 fine if travelers from certain states don’t give airport contact information

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People flying into Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport from certain states will now have to leave their contact information or may be charged a $2,000 fine.

Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo strengthened his order that requires travelers from COVID-infected states quarantine for two weeks upon entry to New York State.

Monday’s order now requires them to leave their contact information so local police can enforce the quarantine.

As of July 7, people visiting New York from the following states need to quarantine for 14 days:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Cuomo says those who don’t leave their contact information before leaving any airport in New York State risk a $2,000 fine and a court order to comply.

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority has not yet released details of how its staff will enforce the order.

by: Andrew Donovan