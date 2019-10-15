Ole Miss honors student wears blackface, prompts warning

Breaking News
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A University of Mississippi honors student has reported himself to the college for posting a photo online of him wearing blackface, prompting the school to issue a warning about costumes.

Citing a school email, news outlets report the student told the college he acknowledged “the racist and hurtful impact of his poor judgment.” The undated photo shows the student also wearing an honors college shirt.

The school sent an email to students last week saying the student is now working on a “Restorative Justice Plan” that includes working with the group negatively affected by his actions.

Another email titled “My Culture Is Not A Costume” warns students to avoid culturally inappropriate behavior and cites “a recent post.” It also includes tips on how to choose costumes that don’t demean others.

