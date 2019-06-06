OH DEER! Texas woman reports burglary; turns out to be a deer

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Early one morning this week, local police received a call from a homeowner saying she heard glass shatter and the sounds of strange footsteps inside her home.

The woman locked herself inside a closet and hid from the intruder to wait for police officers to arrive.

Police quickly responded, approaching the situation with caution.

“Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands!” Corporal Eddie Ibarra said as he approached the house.

The officer then heard a noise coming from inside the house.

“Not knowing how many people are in there I didn’t go in, I went around to make sure he didn’t go out the back door or window,” added Cpl. Ibarra, Lufkin PD.

Unsure of the situation, he waited for backup.

Help soon arrived and body cams captured everything as the officers entered the home. To their surprise the “burglar” was a frightened doe.

“It’s a deer! It’s a deer! It’s a deer! It’s a deer, stand down,” Officer Buddy Cross said in the body cam footage.

It was a big relief for the officers who feared they would possibly find someone under the influence of PCP or other substances.

“Once we collected our thoughts and knew it wasn’t a suspect, we went to laughing about it, trying to get the deer out,” continued Cpl. Ibarra.

The officers grabbed some nearby stools and tried to corral the doe, which proved to be a challenging task.

“The deer was just climbing walls trying to get out,” said Cpl. Ibarra. “There were several times we almost went out the back door and the door shut and so it ran back inside, it was just chaos.”

The doe eventually ran out the front door, leaving behind a mess and a weird story for Cpl. Ibarra to remember.

“In 21 years I think this right here tops it because I’ve never seen or dealt with a deer inside a residence before,” he said.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident, as for the deer… she is still on the loose.

Cpl. Ibarra joked “The deer is still loose we’re trying to get a warrant out to get her back, if anybody has information or sees it to call the Lufkin PD because it is a danger.”

It was a potentially dangerous situation thankfully turned laughable.