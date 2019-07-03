Newsfeed Now: Teen injured after Firework explosion; World Cup excitement

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for July 3rd, the conversation started in Arkansas. A Springdale teen is recovering after a firework exploded in his hand. Now he’s making sure it doesn’t happen to others. KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SCHOOL FIGHT CONTROVERSY: A junior high teacher is fired after trying to break up a school fight. The altercation all caught on camera. The teacher was fired, but a judge ruled he should be reinstated. WVLA’s Crystal Whitman joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:28 in the video above.

FATHER & DAUGHTER REUNITED: After nearly 50 years, a Decatur, Alabama woman and her father meet, thanks to ancestry.com. WZDX’s Renata Di Gregorio shares the happy story of their reunion.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:15 in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate to Officer Anderson Memorial Fund

Don't Miss

Community Calendar