Newsfeed Now: President Trump refuses to concede; Florida prepares for Eta

(NEXSTAR) – Days after The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the President-elect and one week after Election Day, President Trump on Tuesday is still not conceding and the legal challenges of ballot counting continue.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 27, 2020, as they travel to campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SCOTUS TO DECIDE ON ACA: After hearing arguments on both sides, the fate of the Affordable Care Act now rests in the hands of the Supreme Court.

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The court prepares to hear arguments Tuesday in the third major legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

SEC & COVID-19: With COVID-19 uncertainty surrounding the program, LSU has called off its game with Alabama this weekend.

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reacts after a LSU touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. This is the rare SEC team whose schedule might have gotten a tad easier by playing a conference-only slate. The SEC opponents added to LSU’s schedule last month were Missouri (6-6 last season) and Vanderbilt (3-9). LSU had to drop a scheduled home date with No. 14 Texas, though its other non-conference games would have been lackluster matchups with Rice, Nicholls and Texas-San Antonio. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

CMA AWARDS: Country Music’s biggest night is here and officials with the CMA Awards have dealt with some of the biggest changes in the awards show’s history.

Musician Darius Rucker and host Reba McEntire speak onstage during the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/ACMA2010/Getty Images for ACMA)

TOO SOON FOR CHRISTMAS?: Retailers say they are seeing an early run on Christmas lights.

A sign welcomes visitors on December 22, 2017 to “Arbo & Santa’s Dog Park”, a residential front yard full of Christmas decorations set up by “Mr. Holiday”, a resident of Washington, DC who celebrates every single holiday of the year. / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

