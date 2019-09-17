Newsfeed Now for September 17: Crosswalk video goes viral; Arkansas model inspires others

On Newsfeed Now for September 17, the conversation began in Tyler, TX. A video went viral over the weekend showing a student, 12 years old, trying to cross the street after school, but having to dodge cars as he made his way across the street. KETK’s Karah Rucker reports.

INSPIRING OTHERS: A girl once bullied for the way she looked is now making a splash in the fashion modeling world. Mahogany Wade joins the conversation to talk about her journey and how she is overcoming bullying and inspiring others.

A WEDDING SURPRISE: Newlyweds Tyler and Kasey Samuels from Frisco, Texas had a beautiful destination wedding in Seaside, Florida Saturday. As the couple said ‘I Do’, a very important member of the family missed out on the action, Kasey’s grandmother. They decided to surprise her in the hospital. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined the conversation.

