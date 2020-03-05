Breaking News
Parent of Battle Ground Academy student confirmed to have coronavirus
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
Newsfeed Now for March 5: Coronavirus concerns continue; College student goes viral

by: Matt Sewell

On Newsfeed Now for March 5, the conversation began with the coronavirus as concerns for the virus continues to grow. KLFY’s Mark Rigsby joined the conversation.

BEATING THE BUZZER: Jackson State’s student manager for the men’s basketball team, Thomas Lee, suited up for the Tigers on senior night. With less than 35 secs left on the clock, Lee knocks down a three-pointer from way downtown! The video, originally posted by AllHailDorian on Twitter, now has over 2 million views. WJTV’s Anthony Howard reports.

