Newsfeed Now for June 19: Massive fire destroys condos; Arkansas man goes missing in Mexico

On Newsfeed Now for June 19, 2019, the conversation started in Florida where firefighters battle a large commercial structure fire that destroyed at least 14 condos. WKRG’s Chad Petri joined us from the scene.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

– An Arkansas family calls it a nightmare as they search for their loved one they believe has been kidnapped in Mexico. KARK’s Mitch McCoy spoke to the family.

– An adult video store setting up shop in an old Louisiana clubhouse, but it is not what it seems to be. WVLA’s Kara St. Cyr explained why.

– Breweries in the Natural State are dripping with history and economic promise for the surrounding communities. There’s even a monastery that has joined the craft brewing scene. KNWA’s Clarissa Bustamante joined the conversation.

Click on the video above to watch today’s show.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.