Newsfeed Now for June 18: Professor’s controversial Facebook post, MS cattle rustling

On Newsfeed Now for June 18, the conversation started in Tennessee where a college English professor is in hot water after a Facebook post that some say is offensive. Some are calling for the man to be fired and the college is distancing itself from the professor.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

5:37 – Cattle rustling isn’t just from the Old West–apparently it’s alive and well in Jackson, Mississippi where two theives stole more than two dozen calves. The whole thing was caught on camera.

8:59 – The first day of summer is less than a week away and blueberry picking is a relaxing way to spend the afternoon. For some east Texans, it can be therapeutic as well. Learn more about how berries benefit patients with brain trauma.

Click on the video above to watch today’s show.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.