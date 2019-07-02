Newsfeed Now for July 2, 2019: Flesh-eating bacteria warning in Florida; Tom Hanks helps 3rd graders

On Newsfeed Now for July 2nd, the conversation started in Florida where there is a growing concern over the risk of flesh-eating bacteria along the gulf. WFLA’s J.B. Biunno joined the conversation.

ALL BETS ARE ON: Sports betting is now legal in the state of Arkansas. Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs began legal sports betting on Monday. It’s the first Casino in the state to offer sports betting since voters approved expanded casino gaming in November. Chris Cylke, Vice President of Government Relations at the American Gaming Association, joined the conversation.

In this Sunday, June 30, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone.

FOREIGN POLICY FALLOUT: President Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea. Questions are now swirling around demilitarization talks. Nexstar White House Correspondent Brie Jackson joined the conversation.

Tom Hanks

HELP FROM TOM HANKS: A third-grade class in Lubbock, Texas is trying to get their favorite book made into a movie with the help of Tom Hanks. KLBK’s Allysa Tellez shares their story.

