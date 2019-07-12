Newsfeed Now for July 12: Tracking Barry; Acosta resigns

On Newsfeed Now for July 10th, the conversation began in the Gulf. As of Friday at 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Barry continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico. KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart shows the latest track.

ACOSTA RESIGNS: Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said Friday he is resigning following renewed scrutiny of his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Esptein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. White House Correspondent Brie Jackson joins the conversation.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media with Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 12, 2019, before Trump boards Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

THE GIFT OF LIFE: Some 19-year-old college students might spend time worrying about the next exam or party, but what about putting your life on the line so you can save another? KSNW’s Kendra Douglasshares the story of one softball player who chose to give a kidney to a classmate.

