Newsfeed Now for July 11: Tracking Barry; Weddings on a dime

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Barry continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico. WKRG Meterologist Taylor Sarallo and WJTV Meterologist John Conway take a look at the latest track and how people are preparing.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

7:50 – LIVING OUT A DREAM: A Louisiana teen battling both brain cancer and cerebral palsy isn’t letting his physical limitations stop him from achieving his dreams. KLFY’s Megan Kelly shares his story.

11:30 – WEDDING ON A DIME: Everyone has their dream wedding in mind, but the price can hold some couples back from having their special day their way. A wedding planner in Birmingham has created a new concept to deliver a beautiful wedding for a cheap price. WIAT’s Jordan Highsmith reports.

THROWING THE F-BOMB: Megan Rapinoe has made a name for herself on the soccer field, but she’s also known for her political statements. During Wednesday’s Ticker Tape Parade speech, she made controversy again. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.