Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30, plane crash in Lafayette kills 5, congregation in mourning after gunman attacked church, Identity thieves steal vehicle

Newsfeed Now

by: Noah Delashaw

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30, A church in Fort Worth Texas was held up at gunpoint. Members of the church stopped the shooting in less than 10 seconds.

Click here for more or watch the video above.

OTHER STORIES ON NEWSFEED NOW TODAY:

PLANE CRASH: A small plane headed to the LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners game unexpectedly crashed, killing five on board including a New Orleans based reporter who was the daughter-in-law to a coach for the Tigers.

Click HERE for more or scroll to 2:35 in the video above.

IDENTITY CAR THEFT: It was a tough end of the year for an Arkansas car dealership, as a pair of thieves tricked a salesperson into handing over the keys to a brand new car, and taking off.

Click HERE for more or scroll to 6:50 in the video above.

Newsfeed Now streams every weekday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Newsfeed Now Replays

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30"

A barbershop in Conway opens up about Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "A barbershop in Conway opens up about Mental Health"

Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas"

Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019"
More Newsfeed Now

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar