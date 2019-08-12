Newsfeed Now for August 12: Extreme Heat; FBI agent meets infant he rescued

On Newsfeed Now for August 12, the conversation began with weather. Forecasters are warning of dangerously hot weather across a wide stretch of the U.S. South and Midwest. Forecasters say temperatures in the 90s combined with humidity will make it feel like as much as 110 degrees in some places. KTAL Meterologist Josh Marcisz joined the conversation.

An Excessive Heat Warning in effect as high humidity and temperatures near 100 degrees will bring heat index values at or above 110° this afternoon for much of LA, AR & OK. Some relief on the way midweek: https://t.co/CUfRVw2Vxn pic.twitter.com/iIGSe7I3Y6 — Josh Marcisz NBC 6 (@JoshMarciszNBC6) August 12, 2019

BACK BEHIND BARS: After five days, the multi-state search for Curtis Ray Watson ended Sunday with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirming he is in custody. WATN’s Brad Broders joined the conversation.

20 YEAR REUNION: A moment to recognize decades of service by a Knoxville FBI Special Agent also brought an opportunity for a reunion, dating back more than 20 years, to an encounter that changed one life forever. WATE’s Gabriella Pagán reports.

