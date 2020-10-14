Newsfeed Now: Day 3 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings; Football moment goes viral

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will face a final round of questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday before a scheduled vote on her confirmation.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the third day of her confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

PRESIDENTIAL TOWN HALLS: President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold competing town halls on Thursday.

COUGAR SCARE: A harrowing experience for one Utah man in Slate Canyon near Provo, Utah has the world talking. In a post on social media by Kyle Burgess, username @kunkyle on Instagram, the hiker records an experience that would stop most in their tracks, even Burgess himself mentioned in the post that he thought he “was done for.”

HALLOWEEN SPIRIT: This Halloween will be sweeter than last for one Kansas woman who can now say she’s a breast cancer survivor.

TOUCHING MOMENT: A video of an Alabama JV football game against MGM is touching hearts around the country. It shows a player with special needs making a touchdown at the end of the game.

