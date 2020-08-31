Newsfeed Now: Dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’; Protests turn deadly in Portland

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The latest in a growing number of dangerous social media challenges may have resulted in the tragic death of an Oklahoma teenager. KFOR’s Cassandra Sweetman reports.

Other stories in today's show:

PROTESTS TURN VIOLENT: Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city’s mayor over who was to blame for the violence.

A Black Lives Matter protester yells at a supporter of President Donald Trump during a rally and car parade Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

VMAs 2020: The MTV Video Music Awards got a little creative trying to put on a somewhat live awards show from New York City in the middle of a pandemic. Sunday’s show included performances with mask-wearing artists and fans and artists dancing in front the backdrop of the city’s skyscrapers.

In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, The Weeknd performs “Blinding Lights” during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

