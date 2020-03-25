Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 25, 2020

1  of  35
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Stocks are peeking higher in early morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as indexes look to lock in their first back-to-back gain since the market’s brutal sell-off began last month on worries about the coronavirus outbreak. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

Stock trader Jonathan Corpina works at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, following gains overseas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

NEW POSSIBLE SYMPTOMS: During Tuesday’s press conference in Ohio, Dr. Amy Acton provided new numbers regarding the coronavirus, new symptoms and encouraged people who don’t feel well to stay home. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

FIGHTING TO STAY ALIVE: An Oklahoma man is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19. Geoffrey Cowan is still in the ICU hooked up to a ventilator, and his wife is also under the same roof being monitored by doctors around the clock. KFOR’s Peyton Yager reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SENDING A STRONG MESSAGE: A Harding University student is the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in White County, Arkansas. Emily Davis is currently in quarantine at her home after learning her diagnosis Monday. She says she initially went to the doctor thinking she had the flu or strep throat. KARK’s Susan El Khourey reports.

Arch_at_entry_of_Harding_College_1552518215370.png

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DRIVE THRU CONFESSIONS: A Catholic Church in Louisiana is offering drive-thru confessions during the coronavirus pandemic. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

