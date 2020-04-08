1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 8, 2020

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – So far there haven’t been any major coronavirus outbreaks in rural parts of the country but lawmakers worry that rural hospitals could be overwhelmed if an outbreak were to happen. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

SURVIVOR SPEAKS OUT: In a tearful Facebook Live post, 35-year-old Joshua McConico warns his family and friends to take the coronavirus seriously. WKRG’s Devon Walsh shares the story.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

STAY HOME: Doctors in leadership positions at each of the Oklahoma City metro’s major medical centers are preparing for a surge in patients. They are worried Oklahomans are not doing enough to stem the COVID-19 crisis. KFOR’s Ali Meyer reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

QUARANTINE LESSONS: Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Casey Pruitt had been used to spending some extra time at her family home recently. Two months later, Casey and Jeremy made the decision to have their boys join mom and little sister at home during the school week after watching the impact COVID-19 had overseas. WATE’s Jordan Crammer reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

A FAMILIAR FACE: A little boy in Marion is becoming a familiar face after a video capturing his love for his baby sister went viral. KARK’s Hilary Hunt reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Newsfeed Now Replays

GOOD NEWS MATTERS: Marion boy goes viral showing his love for his baby sister

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOOD NEWS MATTERS: Marion boy goes viral showing his love for his baby sister"

Newsfeed Now for April 7, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 7, 2020"

DC Bureau: Coronavirus Supply Chain

Thumbnail for the video titled "DC Bureau: Coronavirus Supply Chain"

Heroes in uncharted territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes in uncharted territory"

A new kind of war: bracing for the worst and praying for the best

Thumbnail for the video titled "A new kind of war: bracing for the worst and praying for the best"
More Newsfeed Now

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

Trending Stories