Newsfeed Now: Christmas Day

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

We want to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday to all of our Newsfeed Now Family! Today’s show we take a look at feel-good stories from around the region.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Newsfeed Now Replays

Newsfeed Now: Christmas 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Christmas 2019"

Maumelle fire chief donates kidney to 8-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maumelle fire chief donates kidney to 8-year-old girl"

Derrick Henry's Christmas surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Derrick Henry's Christmas surprise"

VIDEO: Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families"

Newsfeed Now for December 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 23"
More Newsfeed Now

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar