Newsfeed Now: Baby born during Hurricane Laura; Magician takes to the sky

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

BABY IN A HURRICANE: Christina Breaux was nine months pregnant and getting ready to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura when her water broke, more than a week early. This forced her to stay in Lake Charles at the hospital to give birth during a deadly hurricane. WVLA’s Kennedi Walker reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

COVID VACCINE: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked state officials to be ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as October.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

