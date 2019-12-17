Nashville business owner’s plane, believed to be stolen, found in different hangar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For more than 24 hours, the whereabouts of a Nashville business owner’s plane was a mystery.

The FBI worked with airport police to locate the plane, which was believed to have been stolen from John C Tune Airport in West Nashville.

Bobby Joslin, the owner of Joslin and Son Signs, told News 2 he flew his Cessna 172 on Saturday afternoon and let the linemen put it away around 4:15 p.m. When Joslin returned to his hangar Sunday morning, he found the door open, lights on and plane missing.

“It’s unheard of to hear about an airplane being stolen,” he explained in disbelief.

The $75,000 plane was at the center of a Federal search.

“DEA, the Customs and Border Patrol, the FBI, the airport police,” Joslin explained.

The plane was discovered Monday afternoon. Joslin told News 2 it was found one building over and that the linemen put it in the wrong hangar.