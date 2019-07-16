Man tried to smuggle $34,000 worth of cocaine under his toupee, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Colombian man was detained in Barcelona after he reportedly tried to smuggle about $34,000 worth of cocaine under a poorly-fitted toupee, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Police said the man caught their attention when he arrived on a flight from Bogota on June 18 and appeared nervous.

Officers had the man remove his wig and found a package stuck to his head with about $34,000 worth of cocaine, authorities said.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” the Spanish National Police said in a statement.

The statement included a photo of a middle-aged man in a wig with his eyes blocked out, but police gave no more details regarding his identity.

The man was charged with a public health violation. It’s unclear if he is still in police custody.