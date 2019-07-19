Local coffee shop can put ‘your face’ in foam

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – Most of us have seen the fancy flowers and hearts that some baristas can sculpt in the foam of your latte or cappuccino. A bakery and coffee shop in Trussville is taking ‘coffee art’ to the next level.

Great Harvest Bread Company in Trussville can literally put a picture or logo in your mug. The owners tell CBS 42 that, to their knowledge, they are the only spot within 600 miles that currently has the technology.

“This is honestly just organic coffee dust just from a premium, pure extract,” explained Lyndsey Johnson, a customer service associate with Great Harvest. “It won’t change the flavor of your coffee or anything.”

The Trussville shop likes to use local products as much as possible–for example–the coffee comes from Higher Ground Coffee in Cahaba Heights. “All about local,” said Johnson. “As much as we can support and have it in the store, we do.”

The Ripple Maker literally prints on foam-based drinks in just 10 seconds.

There is an app where customers can upload their images and send them to Great Harvest to be printed on their drinks and baked goods.

“Customers will take pictures and post, tag us, check in that they are at this location, tag their friends, share,” said Johnson, “and then people will come in and say, specifically, I want the picture on my cappuccino.”

CBS 42 spoke with some of the customers who said they were floored by the images of drinks that they were seeing on social media. However, what keeps them coming back to the bakery goes beyond a fancy coffee.

Ann Smith and Donna McNulty had spent much of their afternoon at Great Harvest. “I was here yesterday, and I was here the Forth of July,” said Smith. “I’ve been here a lot.”

Smith is from Trussville. She said, she’s proud to have a business like Great Harvest, that’s owned by local people, in her backyard. She and McNulty raved about the baked goods and the hospitality of the employees. “We’re kind of pretending like we’re in mom’s kitchen,” she laughed.

But when it came to the pictures and logos on the coffees, Smith says she spotted them on social media, first.

“And I go–where do you get that–how did they do that?”

Employees recommend selecting images with light backgrounds for the coffee beverages. They tend to show up better. If you don’t have a specific picture or phrase that you want on your drink, they also have options that come standard on the app, like “my coffee just went viral” or “good morning”.