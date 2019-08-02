How cute: 4- & 6-year-old play in horse water trough to cool off

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Sometimes the Florida summer heat can get to be a little too much. But there are ways to cool off, such as jumping in the pool or in this case, a horse trough.

Carly Reifenrath of Bartow said she was working on her barn this past weekend when all of a sudden, she noticed her two sons, 4-year-old Colt and 6-year-old Talan just hanging out in a horses trough.

The boys were enjoying their time playing in the water and even shared the trough with their horse Shaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar