Boy with Autism uses beekeeping skills to help his community

by: Savanna Cyr

SAGINAW, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – A boy in 4-H will be at the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield showing off his beekeeping skills.

Tyler Schneider, 10, found a passion for beekeeping through his 4-H program. His mother, Andrea, introduced these hobbies to him to help him focus with his Autism and ADHD. Schneider will demonstrate his knowledge of bees at the Ozark Empire Fair this weekend. He is looking forward to teaching others how to make honey.

“If there’s not enough of honey to feed off of, in the bottom part, I give them a palm patty or sugar water.”

Tyler Schneider, Beekeeper

This will be Schneider’s first beekeeping demonstration.

