Biker's mystery "guardian angel" comes forward, says she's been looking for him too

by: Brianna Hollis

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Biker Shannon Williams credits a stranger with saving his life after a crash on Highway 90 near the I-10 on ramp.

“A woman knelt down asked if I’m Christian. I said I am, and she took my hand. The moment she took my hand and started praying for me, all the pain had left my body,” he said. He’s been trying to find her ever since.

That woman, who we now know is Dawnetta Sparks, caught wind of our story – and says, she’s been trying to find Williams as well.

“I had been praying ever since that day,” Sparks tells News 5. “I had gone to hospitals recently trying to see how he was, seeing if anyone could give me any information.”

She says she passed the crash site after telling her kids they needed to take a different route that day.

“God wants me to just go and I got out of the van and I just saw him and I asked him if he was a Christian and he said yes and I just started praying,” she said.

Sparks is currently out of town, but the two are coordinating a plan to meet. We will bring you that reunion when it happens.

