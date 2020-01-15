Arkansas man does ‘Waffle House Challenge’ for losing in fantasy football

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Most people know what fantasy league football is… but for the ones who do not know, I will explain.
According to www.dummies.com, Fantasy Football is where your team (NFL Team) competes against another team every week. During the NFL season, the real teams face each other and so do the fantasy teams in your league. The players’ real time stats are converted into fantasy points by your league provider, and the fantasy team that scores the most points wins the game for the week.
This also comes with great risk. Take Cyrus Wittig for instance from Arkadelphia. He took last place in his fantasy football league. According to the rules for his league, he was punished by being forced to do the ‘Waffle House Challenge.’ Via Twitter, he explained what that is.
He live-tweeted his entire experience and it is quite hilarious. For example:
Cyrus says he got to the Waffle House at 9 a.m. and didn’t leave for another 12 hours after downing 12 waffles.
He also made (I would hope) life-long friends with the employees from Waffle House.
Tonight we are catching up with Wittig to talk about his experience and how he feels about his tweet going viral. Check out the full story with Wittig tonight at 10 on KARK.