Arkansas homeowners in Pine Bluff ready for flood to be over

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Island Harbor Estates in Pine Bluff is one of the hardest hit areas along the swollen Arkansas River.

In the past week, water levels have continued to rise and homeowners say they’re just ready for it to be over.

Street signs, roads and homes are still underwater.

Ron Nichols takes us down what used to be the Island Harbor Estates in Pine Bluff.

“It’s a swamp now. It used to be an island,” he said.

It’s a community he’s called home for 30 years.

“It’s just really…it gets you. It gets to you after a while,” he added.

Propane tanks, cars and Nichols’ home on Holiday Drive are covered in floodwaters.

”I’ve got 29 years right there. My air conditioner is three feet under water,” Nichols said. “I really don’t have no place to go.”

Nichols has his furniture and appliances stacked high inside his home.

”The mud, the stink, the mold, the mildew. It’s going to be in the ceilings you’re going to have to rip it all out,” Nichols continued.

Street signs and carports are camouflaged by floodwaters.

“If you look ahead you can see the streetlight and the flag. Normally this is right in peoples’ yard,” Nichols said.​​​​​​​ “Hell I’m about half sick at looking at it.”

The Island Harbor Estates sign is submerged in water.

”It’s totally unbelievable. It’s something you see in a movie,” Nichols said.

Ron said he is ready for the flood to be over.

”That’s an understatement, total understatement. I’m ready for this to pass on, so we can get on with our lives,” he said.

Nichols said he is staying with friends and family during the flood. He said he’s not going back until the water recedes.