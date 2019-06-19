75 FL firefighters responded to massive condo fire

UPDATED INFO FROM INVESTIGATORS:

Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters and Escambia County EMS crews responded to a large commercial structure fire in the 17000 block of Perdido Key Drive Wednesday, June 19.

The first units arrived on scene at approximately 4:16 a.m. to find a working fire spanning multiple condos and spreading quickly due to wind and close proximity of the units to one another. It is estimated that 14 units at Key Harbour and 12 units at Pescador Landing have been destroyed. One residential stand-alone home on the west side of the fire was also destroyed and considered a total loss.

All residents are accounted for, while some pets may still be missing. One resident was transported with minor injuries and smoke inhalation and one firefighter from Orange Beach was also transported with heat-related injuries. Both were taken to South Baldwin Hospital.

An estimated 75 firefighters responded with assistance from Escambia County EMS, Escambia County Area Transit, City of Pensacola Fire, Baldwin County EMS, Santa Rosa County Fire, Orange Beach Fire, Fire & Emergency Services of the Gulf Coast, Lillian Volunteer Fire Department, Gulf Power, ECUA and the Red Cross. The fire is still active, and one lane of Perdido Key Drive is still closed. Please avoid being in the area and if possible, make alternate driving plans until reopened. The Florida Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire.

Fourteen of the 20 units at Key Harbour were destroyed. The fire spread to nearby Pescador Landing destroying half of the units there. A nearby home was also destroyed.

Original Article: A massive fire is burning at the Key Harbour Condominiums in Perdido Key.

The condo is roughly 200 yards from the Flora-Bama.

Witnesses described many people running for safety after the fire broke out. Many of them ran to the Flora-Bama.

Several dozen firefighters are on scene working to to get the fire under control.

