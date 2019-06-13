Newsfeed Now for June 13: Memphis PD officers injured in protests; Crook’s face on camera

On Newsfeed Now for June 13 the conversation started in Memphis. That’s where two dozen officers were injured during a protest that followed the deadly shooting of a suspect by another law enforcement agency. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the incident in Frayser. WATN’s Brad Borders told us how the events unfolded.

Thursday’s other stories with scroll to times:

7:30 -CAUGHT ON CAMERA – An Arkansas crook who stole a church surveillance camera left something behind. A picture of his face was recorded on the system. KARK’s Rebecca Jeffrey joined us to share this lesson…if you’re going to steal a camera, make sure it’s not recording!

13:20 -TICK BITE TROUBLES – A Mississippi woman bitten by a tick contracted an illness called Alpha-gal syndrome. Its effects make her allergic to red meat. WJTV’s Tara Thomas was with us to provide details about the dangers of tickborne illnesses and how they can change your life.

19:20 -BLUES WIN! – The St. Louis Blues have won professional hockey’s coveted Stanley Cup. The team’s 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in game seven gave them the trophy for the first time, ending the longest wait in NHL history. KOLR’s Jesse Inman gave us more insight on the big win.

23:15 – HOW SOUTHERN ARE YOU? – A social media poll is asking that question based on a list of foods you’ve eaten. KARK’s Jay Bir put his spin on this story to round out the show.

