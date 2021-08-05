News 2 viewers supply tips that lead to arrest of attempted thief of Porsche

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The same day News 2 aired a CrimeTracker report on two men who attempted to steal a Porsche from a local auto shop, Hendersonville Police arrested a 15-year-old with the crime.

According to Hendersonville Police, the suspect is charged with five counts of burglary and one count of attempted theft over $60,000. Investigators say the teen was seen on surveillance footage wearing white ghost pants breaking into vehicles and allegedly trying to steal the Porsche.

Investigators say the teen’s accomplice is still on the run.