News 2 to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 will be among 171 Nexstar stations across the country that will start their daily broadcasts with the playing of the United States National Anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day and Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition.

Starting Sept. 3, the national anthem will be played right before Good Morning Nashville begins, at 3:58 a.m., every day on WKRN.

The anthem will be played by emerging talented artists who will record their own unique versions of the Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents.