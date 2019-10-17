News 2 hosts adopt-a-thon with Metro, Williamson County shelters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has partnered with Metro Animal Care and Control and the Williamson County Shelter for a weekend adopt-a-thon.

The event begins Thursday and will run through Sunday.

Adoption fees for available animals will be lowered to $2.

As always, potential adopters can meet with an adoption counselor to find the best match for their family.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open for adoption Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more.

The Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin. They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The facility is closed on Sunday. Click here for more.

All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before going to their forever homes at MACC. Click here for more info.