News 2 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 30-minute special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 is celebrating the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month with an in-depth look at Hispanic culture and influence in Nashville, Middle Tennessee and across the country.

Josh Breslow will host “Hidden History: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage” at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on News 2.

The 30-minute special features a closer look at Hispanic-owned businesses in the Nashville area, including their origin stories and how they have evolved over the years.

We will also explore the ways in which the Metro Nashville Police Department is working to connect with the Hispanic community and you’ll hear from Metro Council’s first Latina councilmember, elected Thursday to represent a portion of South Nashville.

“Hidden History: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage” airs at 4:30 p.m. followed by News 2 at 5.