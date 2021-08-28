News 2 & American Red Cross raise more than $300,000 for victims of flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 and the American Red Cross are raising money to support the victims of the flooding in Humphreys County.

In an update received Sunday morning, American Red Cross officials told News 2 more than $300,000 was raised so far. This includes online, call in and the match dollars in donations.

Sherri McKinney of the American Red Cross joined News 2 earlier this week in studio to share the following message, “If you have suffered damage or loss of home due to the floods, you need to contact Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS…and let us know where your home damage was so we can track that with our damage assessment team,” McKinney said.

McKinney says it is more beneficial to donate money to organizations helping with disaster relief than to donate physical items.

News 2 and the American Red Cross have a News 2 Gives Back relief effort for the families dealing with the aftermath of deadly flooding in Humphreys County. You can donate by calling 877-686-4482 or by clicking here.