Newborn injured in Hopkinsville ceiling collapse

generic police lights

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A one-month-old child was injured Wednesday afternoon when a ceiling collapsed in Hopkinsville.

The Hopkinsville Fire Department and EMS units responded around 4:20 p.m. to Blane Drive where they said a ceiling had fallen on a one-month-old child.

According to Fire Captain Michael Pendleton, the child was conscious and alert when crews arrived and was transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the ceiling to collapse.

