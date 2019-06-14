New York teen dies trying to save toddler from fire

NEW YORK (CNN) — A father in New York is grieving the loss of his only child but he’s also remembering the teenage good Samaritan who died trying to save her life.

The fatal fire forged two families together forever.

Family members say 19-year-old Lucas Silverios ran back into a burning 16 floor building Sunday to try and save 3-year-old Yasleen McDonald—who he saw there crying alone.

Officials said both Silverios and Yasleen suffered burns to 80% of their bodies.

Silverios succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after Yasleen died on Monday.

“Nineteen-years-old, what 19-year-old would actually click on his heart to go save a 3-year-old,” said Yasleen’s father France McDonald.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters believe it began in a trash compactor.