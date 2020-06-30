New York, New Jersey, Connecticut require travelers from 16 states to quarantine, including Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are implementing a 14-day quarantine travel advisory for anyone traveling to or returning from states with increasing rates of COVID-19. Those people are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

This includes travel by train, bus, car, plane or any other type of transportation.

Officials said this advisory was implemented in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. This quarantine applies to travel from certain states that have a COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents of have a 10% or higher positively rate over a seven-day rolling average.

As of Monday, June 29, there are 16 states that meet that criteria:

• Alabama

• Arkansas

• Arizona

• California

• Florida

• Georgia

• Iowa

• Idaho

• Louisiana

• Mississippi

• North Carolina

• Nevada

• South Carolina

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

New Jersey officials said they are working with New York and Connecticut to maintain the list of impacted states. The website will be updated every Monday here.

