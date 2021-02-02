New video of deadly Antioch gas station shooting, suspects still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — New surveillance video of a deadly shooting at an Antioch gas station has been released by Metro Nashville Police as detectives work to identify the suspects involved.

It happened in the 5200 block of Cane Ridge Road around 2 a.m. at the Twice Daily market Sunday morning.

Police said 29-year-old Alexis Sevilla Chacon, of Antioch, was shot and killed near the gas pumps.

Chacon arrived in a 2017 Dodge Challenger and went inside the store. Police say a gray or silver Chrysler sedan entered the parking lot. Those inside, waited for Chacon to return to his vehicle, according to police.

When he did return, two suspects from the Chrysler, at least one of them armed with a gun, approached. There was a struggle and Chacon was shot. The two men got back into the Chrysler and fled onto Bell Road.

Metro police are asking if anyone can identify the persons in the surveillance video.

Police say robbery is a potential motive in the crime. Anyone with information about the Chrysler or the persons in it is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.