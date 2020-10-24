New Tropical Depression forms in the Caribbean; likely to bring rain to the Midsouth later next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hurricane Reconnaissance Aircraft Saturday afternoon determined that Tropical Depression 28 has formed from a low-pressure center in the western Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to become Tropical Storm “Zeta” then strengthen to a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico this upcoming week.

At this time, they predict it will be back to tropical storm strength by the time it makes landfall later this week along the central Gulf Coast.

So the question is, “will it bring rain to the Midsouth?”

The answer appears to be yes.

The European Model forecast depicted below shows rain reaching TN/KY by Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday.

With tropical systems reaching the mid-south there is always the potential for flooding and possible spin-up tornadoes, depending on the final track. Of course, it’s way too early to determine that.

We will keep you posted.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.