New Trader Joe’s location added in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shoppers were greeted this morning at the newest Trader Joe’s location in Nashville, with music and smiling faces.

As the morning went on more cars filled the parking lot and the store became more crowded, shoppers say they were expecting this though at the grand opening.

The good news for shoppers like Raymond James Jackson the parking lot is much bigger.

“At the other Trader Joe’s you feel like you are clustered because it is in a small area with a big shopping center, but here you have so much more parking,” said Jackson.

The second location is located in Green Hills and opened in 2008.