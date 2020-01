NORTHERN AUSTRALIA (ABC) — Four new species of tropical sharks have been discovered off the coasts of Northern Australia and New Guinea.

It appears that the shark is walking in the ocean with it’s “Pectoral and pelvic fins”. A 12-year study led to this discovery. The patterned sharks prey upon small fish in the shallow waters.

Research from the study shows the walking sharks are the youngest sharks on the planet, evolving around 9 million years ago.